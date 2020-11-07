Supernovas beat Trailblazers in a thriller, both reach final

Sharjah, Nov 7 : Supernovas on Saturday beat Trailblazers by two runs in a thriller, and both sealed a place in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge. All three teams finished with one win each. But since Supernovas and Trailblazers have better net run rate than Velocity, they will face each other again in the final on Monday.

In the third match of the competition on Saturday, Supernovas successfully defended a target of 147 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with Radha Yadav taking the wicket of all-rounder Harleen Deol off the second last ball when the Trailblazers need four to win off two balls.

Trailblazers were taken close to victory by a 52-run stand between Deepti Sharma and Harleen for the fifth wicket. Deepti was unbeaten on 43 off 40 why Harleen’s 27 off 15 was a follow up to the 1/34 she managed with the ball earlier in the day.

Earlier, Chamari Athapaththu’s 67 off 48 balls took Supernovas to 146/6 in their 20 overs.

Chamari put up an opening partnership of 89 runs with Priya Punia after which she put up 29 for the second wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Chamari was adjudged the Players of the Match.

Brief scores: Supernovas 146/6 wkts in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 67, Harmanpreet Kaur 31; Jhulan Goswami 1/17) beat Trailblazers 144/5 wkts in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 43 not out, Smriti Mandhana 33; Radha Yadav 2/30) by 2 runs

