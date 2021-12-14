Superstar Salman Khan to host IIFA Awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Hyderabad: The 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards will be presented on March 18 and 19, 2022, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, to honour the best of the best of Hindi films. Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, will host the awards ceremony.

Apart from celebrating and lauding cinematic excellence, the awards, which will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will also commemorate India’s 75th year of independence and the UAE’s year-long golden jubilee celebrations, marking its 50th anniversary.

The event will strengthen cultural ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as it will be attended by global dignitaries, fans, and film enthusiasts from all over the globe.

Saman Khan excited to host IIFA Awards 2022

“I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations,” said event presenter Salman Khan. “But this year, I am incredibly delighted that we are heading to one of my personal favourites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”

“IIFA is always a wonderful occasion,” Salman said, “this year will be an even greater celebration as we commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence and the UAE’s 50th Anniversary-Golden Jubilee.”

“Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only provided an international platform for an Indian film, but it has also offered a tremendous chance to bring us closer to our fans and connect millions of people worldwide. I am honoured and thrilled to be preparing to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, as we bring the world together through cinema and celebration “He added.

Pre-register your seat at the IIFA Awards 2022

IIFA.com allows you to pre-register for ticket sales for the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Fans may stay up to date on the latest news and information about the IIFA and Hindi film by visiting www.iifa.com or following the social media accounts.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “India has long been one of Abu Dhabi’s top inbound source markets for tourists building on strong historic ties. Hosting the IIFA Awards underlines the key strategic position the Indian market occupies for the emirate.”

Saood further said, “In addition, we have enjoyed a great bond with India’s movie industry, which has for many years been attracted to the UAE capital by our high-quality infrastructure, so the addition of the IIFA to Abu Dhabi’s calendar of events aligns perfectly with our 5-year strategy to develop the cultural and creative industries.”