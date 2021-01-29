Supply quality vegetables to hostels, boarding schools: Chief Secretary

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 29th January 2021 11:32 am IST

Hyderabad: On the instruction of the CM KCR, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held yesterday a teleconference with all district collectors, welfare secretaries, and secretaries of the boarding schools to ensure the supply of quality vegetables to various hostels and boarding schools.

Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had visited the Vantimamidi market and interacted with the farmers.  The Chief Secretary instructed the Secretaries and the District collectors to supply fresh vegetables from the Vantimamidi vegetable market and urged them to prepare an action plan to give a better price to the farmers.

Procuring vegetables from this market not only ensure better price, but it will also benefit the vegetable growing farmers.  He instructed the welfare secretaries to engage the youth for this task and provide transportation and other facilities.

READ:  Hyderabad: Congress accuses EFLU of discrimination against OBC faculty

Somesh Kumar also told the District collectors to ensure the opening of educational institutions from February 1 and pay surprise visits to educational institutions to review the commencement of smooth educational activity from Ninth standard.

Somesh Kumar also instructed the District collectors to shift those boarding schools and hostels situated out of the assembly constituencies to inside the constituencies within a time-bound period.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 29th January 2021 11:32 am IST
Back to top button