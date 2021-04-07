Supply shortage triggers rise in chicken price in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Despite no wedding season, prices of retail chicken in the city have been increasing due to the rise in temperatures and the shortage of supply. Chicken traders claim that the transport charges have increased costs by 30 percent, while the price of the fodder also has risen by 40 percent.

Two weeks ago, the price of skinless chicken in Hyderabad was Rs 210 in the retail market, while on Sunday the same was sold for Rs. 260. The price of live chicken also increased from Rs 125 to 160 during the same period.

Egg price in Hyderabad

Egg prices in Hyderabad are also increasing due to the rise in demand, which has increased as people are advised to eat eggs to boost immunity from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Retailers predict that there could be an increase in the price of chicken in Hyderabad by a further 30-40 percent due to shortage of supply and severity of the heat which is resulting in deaths of the birds.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana added 1914 fresh cases to its coronavirus numbers on April 6 , the highest single day spike this year, pushing the aggregate to over 3.16 lakh. The death toll rose to 1,734 with five more fatalities. Greater Hyderabad accounted for the most number of cases with 393 new cases on April 6, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri at 205 and Nizamabad at 179 on the same day, said a state government bulletin.