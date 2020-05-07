Support available for victims of Vizag Gas Leak: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Mr. G Kishan Reddy on Thursday informed that he has already spoken to Andhra Pradesh DGP to provide all help for those affected with the had leak in a private factory in Vishakapatnam.

Reacting to the incident he said all necessary help will be provided. He has been monitoring the situation he added that he was in touch with the State Government.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said that he spoke to the DGP this morning and assesses for himself the situation. He expressed his deep-felt condolences to the bereaved families and those who have taken ill due to gas leak.

Based on a request received, sought the intervention of Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah, who in turn ensured that a Gujarat based company airlifted the neutraliser chemical required to make the toxic emission inert, at the Vizag Plant. All arrangements have been facilitated. pic.twitter.com/wDTTLL4C15 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 7, 2020

The Union Minister of Home said that hundreds of people have been affected by the gas leak and the fire accident that occurred following the gas leak

Mr. Kishan Reddy said that he was in constant touch with the Government and would do the needful in terms of relief from the Centre. Already NDRF team has been rushed to the spot and every required help will be provided he said.

He said that the State government is also providing necessary help and take up relief operations at the incident site.

