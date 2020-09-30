Support Hathras gang-rape victim: Swara Bhaskar criticises Ramdas Athawale

Mumbai: B-town actress Swara Bhasker who known for speaking her mind out and being vocal these days for the ongoing controversies in the entertainment industry, recently took a dig at Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale who has extended his support to actress Payal Ghosh in her fight against Anurag Kashyap. Swara Bhasker also wished that it would have been great if he extended the same support to the Hathras gang-rape victim and her family too.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Swara Bhasker shared a picture of Payal Ghosh with Ramdas Athawale, her lawyer Nitin Satpute and Maharashtra Governor BC Koshyari.

Swara Bhasker tweeted in Hindi, “It would have been great if Ramdas Athawale also lent his support to the Hathras gang-rape victim and his family too”.

अच्छा होता अगर मंत्री आठवले जी यह support हाथरस सामूहिक बलात्कार की पीड़िता जिनका आज निधन हुआ- उसे और उसके परिवार को भी देते। 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Earlier, Payal took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of herself with Governor BS Koshyari.

Hathras gang-rape victim

The 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped by four men from the upper caste in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh two weeks ago. She died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 in following which she was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

“Hathras gang-rape victim was admitted at Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities. She died today morning,” a Safdarjung hospital official said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said that law and order in UP have deteriorated to a great extent.

PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath responds to Hathras rape incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and directed him to take stringent action against the culprits behind the tragic Hathras gang-rape case.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member SIT to probe the Hathras gang-rape incident which has sparked outrage.

हाथरस में बालिका के साथ घटित दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना के दोषी कतई नहीं बचेंगे।



प्रकरण की जांच हेतु विशेष जांच दल का गठन किया गया है। यह दल आगामी सात दिवस में अपनी रिपोर्ट देगा।



त्वरित न्याय सुनिश्चित करने हेतु इस प्रकरण का मुकदमा फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में चलेगा।