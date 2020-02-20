Supreme Court advocate Wasi Ahmad Nomani is no more

A+ A-

New Delhi: Supreme Court’s noted advocate and the author of ‘Quran, Science and Cosmos’ Wasi Ahmad Nomani passed away last night at Holy Family Hospital in Delhi at the age of 67.

After obtaining primary education in Mirzapur, Mr Nomani received higher education from Jamia Uloom, Muzaffarpur. Then after completing Tajweed and Qirrat course from Jamia Miftah ul Uloom he later passed Munshi exam from Allahabad Board.

Nomani did BA Honours from Aligarh Muslim University in 1973 and pursued LLB in 1977. During the period he was elected vice president of students’ union.

After serving in various courts, Nomani joined Supreme Court in 1986. He joined Congress on the persuasion of Indira Gandhi but soon quit politics. While working as an advocate in Supreme Court, Mr Nomani also wrote articles on Muslim issues in newspapers. In 2004 he became the secretary of first governing council of India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC).