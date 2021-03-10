Surat: 3 engineers test COVID-19 positive despite taking two vaccine doses

Surat: Even after receiving two doses of the vaccine in the ongoing inoculation drive, three engineers belonging to the Surat Municipal Corporation have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the three, one engineer working in the civic body’s central zonal office, was involved in duties in the recently concluded local body elections. He has received the first dose of the vaccine on January 28 and the second dose on March 3, Indian Express reported.

Post the election duty, he is known to developed symptoms and was later tested positive.

The second one is from the same office, who took the first vaccine dose on February 1 and the second dose on March 2. Following dry cough symptoms, the COVID-19 test resulted positive.

Another engineer from the urban development department had taken the first dose on February 8 and the second one on March 7. After he developed symptoms like throat infection, along with other complications, he was tested positive.

All of them are currently in home isolation, under the supervision of doctors. Their offices are sanitized, the report said.

COVID-19 nodal officer with New Civil Hospital, Surat Dr. Amit Gamit told Indian Express that there are chances of people getting infected even after the second dose, but it will be less in number.

“The effectiveness of the vaccine is 80 to 85 per cent. Also, the immunity starts developing in the body four weeks after administering the second dose of the vaccine. After taking both the doses, one should also follow the Covid-19 guidelines,” he said.