Surat businessman to fund Rs 5 cr clean energy centre at AMU

Aligarh: Surat-based industrialist Faruk G Patel has announced a KP Excellence Centre at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) with an initial corpus of Rs 5 crore, focussing on renewable energy and emerging technologies.

Patel, chairman and managing director of the KP Group, made the announcement on October 17 as guest of honour at AMU’s Sir Syed Day function. The day marks the birth anniversary of the university’s founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

Industry tie-up

Patel said the centre would encourage knowledge-sharing and closer ties between industry and academia. It would also support scientific research.

He offered to share the KP Group’s technical know-how in solar and wind power, green hydrogen and battery energy storage systems with the university.

Patel founded the KP Group in 1994 with savings of Rs 1 lakh and it now spans 34 companies, two of them listed. Its businesses mainly cover solar, wind, hybrid power and green hydrogen ammonia, along with fabrication and galvanising.

Wanted to visit since 2020: Faruk Patel

Patel said he had wanted to visit AMU ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a “mini India” while addressing its centenary celebrations in 2020.

He said he was struck by the size and beauty of the campus and felt indebted to Sir Syed, who set up the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental College in 1877. The college became AMU in 1920.

According to Patel, Vice-Chancellor Naima Khatoon had expected a contribution of Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore when he offered to do something for the university. “I said I would give Rs 5 crore for the KP Excellence Centre, which could help students learn about renewable energy and emerging technologies,” he said.

Zafar Sareshwala’s role

Businessman Zafar Sareshwala, former chancellor of Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), had persuaded Patel to visit AMU.

Sareshwala said the centre would be of great benefit to the university. He said it would help produce entrepreneurs and teach students about clean energy.

He added that institutions like AMU should not look to politicians for support and said entrepreneurs like Patel understood what such universities could do for society.

Sir Syed Day was also marked by AMU alumni in India and abroad with talks, discussions and traditional dinners.