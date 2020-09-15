Surendran will be dealt with appropriately: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 : Lashing out at state BJP President K. Surendran, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that he will deal with him appropriately.

Vijayan said this while responding to a question on Surendran’s statement that Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan also had a role in the gold smuggling case.

“Surendran is not Pinarayi Vijayan. Surendran cannot be dealt at a press conference. He will be dealt with appropriately. What’s the mental state of Surendran, who is the state president of the BJP? It’s for them (the BJP) who appointed him as the president to take a stock of it. His mental state is not right, as he is one who blabbers anything and levels baseless allegations,” said Vijayan.

“Surendran is one who levels allegations without any shred of evidence and you (the media) also fall for it. A slander should be seen in that respect only,” added the CM.

Vijayan went on to add that it’s only natural that the opposition is upset with the image of a corruption free government in the state.

“Hence baseless stories are being circulated against me and my family. It’s only because we have always taken a strong position against corruption that we are able to speak boldly and loudly,” added Vijayan.

