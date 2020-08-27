Suresh Chavanke slammed for anti-Muslim “UPSC Jihad” conspiracy

Hyderabad: Yet another instance of hate-speech against Muslims has come to light by Suresh Chavanke, Editor-in-Chief of the Noida-based Sudarshan News. Chavanke, is his latest diatribe, talks about the increasing number of Muslim candidates who qualified for the civil services examination, terming it s “UPSC Jihad”.

Chavhanke posted the promo of his special news feature which is to be aired on his channel. In the video, Chavhanke can be seen saying “Sarkari naukarshahi mein musalmaano ke ghuspaithi par bada khulasa, aakhir achanak Musalman IAS IPS me kaise badh gaye? (A big reveal on the infiltration of Muslims in the government jobs, how are more Muslims becoming IAS and IPS officers?).”

He goes on to ask what will happen if “Jihadis” from the Jamia Milia Islamia University become district collectors and secretaries in state governments. Moreover, in his tweet, wherein he posted the same vide, Chavanke has also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Svayam Sevak Sangh’s (RSS) official twitter handles.

The results of UPSC 2019 exam was declared on August 5. As many as 42 Muslim candidates were selected, comprising 5 percent of the total candidates.

Several civil servants slammed Chavhanke and the news-channel for carrying the hate-filled propaganda. The IPS Association and the Indian Police Foundation also condemned the video shared.

Background:

Chavhanke claims to have been with the RSS since the age of three, apart from working with the pro-RSS newspaper Tarun Bharat. He is often accused of delivering communally charged hate speeches, tweets and programs, which and he also vociferously defends. The Uttar Pradesh police has also filed several First Information Reports (FIR) against him for inciting communal hatred in the past.

Moreover, in a 2019 (election rally) video on Youtube (news clip), he can also be seen sharing stage with BJP leader and MP Giriraj Singh, wherein he derides Muslims openly. Journalists usually maintain decorum by not sharing stage with political leaders, but clearly Chanvanke makes no effort to hide his bias.

A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV.



We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism. — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) August 27, 2020

The hate story carried on a Noida TV channel against minority candidates joining IAS /IPS is dangerous bigotry. We refrain from retweeting it because it is pure venom. We hope #NewsBroadcastingStandardsAuthority, #UPPolice and concerned government authorities take strict action. — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) August 27, 2020