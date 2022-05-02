Suresh Chavhanke once again administers provocative oath for ‘Hindu Rashtra’

New Delhi: Editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke has once again administered a provocative oath to a group of people in Ambala, Haryana.

In the video that was shared on social media, he can be heard saying “Hindustan ko Hindu Rashtra banane ke liye awaskhta padi toh hum balidaan denge, awaskhta padi toh lenge” (To make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, we will make sacrifices).

After his hate speech in Delhi, Owner of Sudarshan TV Suresh Chavhanke is making people take pledge in Ambala, "Hindustan ko Hindu Rashtra banane ke liye awaskhta padi toh hum balidaan denge, awaskhta padi toh lenge"

MLA @aseemgoelbjp7 seen taking pledge pic.twitter.com/WlG7mtvGLq — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 1, 2022

It is not the first time, earlier too the Editor-in-Chief had administered a provocative oath to a group of people at an event of Hindu Yuva Vahini in Delhi.

The oath which was taken at the Delhi event can be translated to “We take an oath and make a resolution that till our last breath, we shall fight, die for and if need be, kill, to make this country a Hindu Rashtra”.

Inflammatory speech at ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat Sabha’

Last month, the organizers of Hindu Mahapanchayat Sabha and several speakers, including Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Priest of Dasna Devi temple, and Suresh Chavhanke, Chief Editor of Sudarshan News gave inflammatory speeches during the event held in north-west Delhi’s Burari ground.

During the event, Chavhanke said he is against giving equal rights. “Indian Muslims should get the same rights what Hindus are getting in Pakistan. Nothing more than that,” he added.

Later, Delhi police registered a case against them.