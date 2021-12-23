Suresh Chavhanke’s provocative oath for ‘Hindu Rashtra’ triggers anger

New Delhi: Editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke has administered a provocative oath to a group of people at an event of Hindu Yuva Vahini in Delhi.

The oath which was taken at the event can be translated to “We take an oath and make a resolution that till our last breath, we shall fight, die for and if need be, kill, to make this country a Hindu rashtra”.

Later, Chavhanke shared the video of the event on his Twitter account with a caption, “The lions and lionesses of Hindu Yuva Vahini taking an oath for Hindu Rashtra”.

After the video went viral on social media, Twitterati pointed out that Uttar Pradesh minister Rajeshwar Singh was also present at the event.

State Minister of UP Govt., Rajeshwar Singh was also present in the gathering that took oath in Delhi to kill muslims to create a Hindu Rashtra.



(These are two separate genocidal meetings in two different cities, Haridwar and Delhi. Both are directly and clearly asking to kill.) https://t.co/3f3ciiSkft — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) December 22, 2021

Reacting to the event, Imran Pratapgarhi tweeted, “Is law like NSA enacted only for Muslims?”

Alp Ozkilic’s reaction

Alp Ozkilic who is a Turkish-American and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter not only shared the video on his twitter account but also expressed surprise over the fact that many media did not cover it.