Suresh Raina gives ‘WWE Vibes’ in his latest Instagram post

Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina seems to be having a gala time with his CSK teammates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The player is seen enjoying a fair share of fun and banter during off – practise, all indicating a sign of team bonding .

The veteran posted a video on his Instagram profile having a fun moment with right arm medium pacer KM Asif during team relaxation session.

In this video, 28-year-old KM Asif is seen dodging Raina on the poolside and the latter delivering a “spear “ (WWE move) which lands both of them inside the swimming pool. The heartwarming video gave WWE vibes, having WWE wrestler John Cena theme song ”The Time is Now“ embedded in it .

The caption of the post read, ’’That is name is John Cena 🤟 My name is Suresh Raina 😎 @asif_km_24 #funtime #post practice #instagood.”

The players of the Chennai – based team are staying at the hotel Th 8 Palm in Dubai ahead of the second leg of the IPL starting on 19th September.

MS Dhoni led franchise has been practising for the upcoming UAE leg since 19th August.

The yellow brigade are currently second in points table with 10 points in their kitty behind table toppers Delhi Capitals .

CSK will resume their IPL campaign against Defending Champions Mumbai Indians on 19th September in Dubai.