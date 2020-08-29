Suresh Raina’s uncle killed in Pathankot, aunt critical

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina’s uncle was killed and his aunt is hospitalised in a critical condition followed by a midnight attack in Pathankot, Punjab, as reported by a news portal, ‘Dainik Jagran.’

According to a report quoted by ‘Jagran’, the attack took place on the night of August 19 by a few unidentified men who attacked them with lethal weapons when the family was apparently sleeping on the terrace. Reportedly, Suresh Raina’s aunt Asha Devi is fighting for her life in hospital, while his uncle was identified as the 58-year-old Ashok Kumar who died in the attack.

As per reports, Raina’s two cousin brothers and the deceased Ashok Kumar’s 80-year-old mother also sustained severe injuries in the attack.

The Punjab police have reached the spot and the investigation is underway.

Earlier on Saturday, Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan announced in an official statement that Suresh Raina has returned to India for “personal reasons” and will not be available for the remainder of the IPL 2020 season. However, the exact reason for his sudden exit was not mentioned.

Chennai Super Kings also tweeted regarding the same and said, “Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” said Viswanathan.”