Surf Excel’s Ramadan Ad may leave you teary-eyed

New Delhi: Ramadan Ad by Surf Excel not only pays tribute to frontline coronavirus warrior but also highlights the fact that nothing can stop a person from doing good deeds.

Festive-inspired commercial

The festive-inspired commercial starts with a discussion between a boy and his father over doing good deeds amid coronavirus lockdown.

In the video, the boy can be seen donating food and essential items to a security guard and an elderly man.

The commercial, title ‘Neki Nahi Rukegi’ highlights the message, ‘in tough times too, goodness will find its way, but never stop’.

Rana Ayyub

Sharing the video, famous journalist, Rana Ayyub tweeted, ” This Surf Excel advert of charity and good deeds in Ramzan at the time of Covid brought tears to my eyes. Watch it”.

This Surf Excel advert of charity and good deeds in Ramzan at the time of Covid brought tears to my eyes. Watch ithttps://t.co/j6IoMsQY1N — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 26, 2020

It may be mentioned that it is not the first time, earlier too the brand had come up with emotional commercial on the occasion of Holi.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.