Surfing through Salman Khans niece Alizeh’s Instagram

Mumbai: We often see star kids breaking the internet, be it for their pictures or rumours of making their debut in Bollywood. Some of the most popular star kids who are always grabbing everyone’s attention these days are Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. The latest star kid who is in the news and ready to enter films is Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

About Alizeh Agnihotri

Alizeh Agnihotri is Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri’s younger daughter. She has an elder brother named Ayaan. According to reports, the star kid is a graduate of SOAS University of London.

Alizeh has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs these days, especially after she shot for her first commercial recently. Now, it is being reported that is all set to give her a big launch next month. Her entire family is gearing up for her big launch and it is touted to be a grand event, report said.

Her Instagram

While the official confirmation on the same is still awaited, let’s have a quick look at a few photos of her from her Instagram.

According to Pinkvilla, the shooting of Alizeh’s Bollywood debut is said to go on floors in 2022 while the film is said to release in 2023.