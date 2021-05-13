Surge in Child marriages in Telangana during COVID-19 pandemic

Hyderabad: Amid the COVID-19 crises, there is a sudden surge in child marriages across the state. At a time when the government machinery is trying to control the pandemic, the cases of child marriages are on rise.

The Telangana government is doing everything to prevent child marriages. It launched Shaadi Mubarak” and “Kalyana Lakshmi” schemes which succeeded in stopping child marriages.

But during the Corona pandemic, the cases of child marriages are surging across the state.

From April 2020 to March 2021, the Child Protection Cell of the Department of Women and Child Development stopped 1355 child marriages. Last year, 977 child marriages were averted.

In Vakarabad, 176 cases of child marriages were stopped, it is the highest number at the district level. Sangareddy follows next, where 83 cases of such marriages were averted. Warangal Rural comes third where 72 child marriages were stopped.

The Child Protection Cell had rendered counselling to the minor girls and their parents. These girls were enrolled for tailoring, beautician, and other courses run by District Women and Child Homes.