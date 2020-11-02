Suriya on playing ‘real-life hero’ in Soorarai Pottru

Chennai, Nov 2 : Tamil superstar Suriya is all set to return in the film, Soorarai Pottru, and he says the film gave him a chance to play a real-life hero.

The Tamil language film is a fictionalised account of the life of Captain GR Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan.

All of my earlier characters are reel. But this character, is about a person who has lived his life, and is a very humble man. He is a real life hero, who had a dream to make it big, and he did,” Suriya said.

“With all the complexities that are there in India, he had to overcome everything to be an airline owner and which is not an easy thing. He literally changed the face of India,” he added.

“We are telling the story about a person who has achieved his dreams and made it big, all by himself. It is an inspiration for every common man, irrespective of the background they are born in. There cannot be a reason, that your dreams can’t be fulfilled, and stories like these are important to be shared with the masses. Just the determination and one has to combat all the challenges to make it happen, which is why we want to tell the story,” Suriya explained.

The action drama also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali.

Helmed by director Sudha Kongara, the film will stream from November 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.