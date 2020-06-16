Survey of Muslim dense population areas is necessary

Source: Siasat News

Hyderabad: The state government should look after the dense population of Muslims in the city to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The dense population of Muslims in Hyderabad resembles like Mumbai’s Dharavi slum.

The Maharashtra government and BMC with the city’s civic body are on the warpath to contain the virus through tough measures.

The health workers were conducting a daily survey in the area to check for symptoms in residents to facilitate the anti-virus measures. If any suspected case was found they will be shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex which has been converted into a quarantine centre.

According to the data of Maharashtra health officials, the medical team had tested 7 lakh people so far and there are nearly 45,700 houses in the area.

According to the officials, they have monitored all the houses in the area, they check for the cleanliness in the houses.

The officials also claimed that the persons who recovered from the coronavirus are more from the Dharavi area as compared to other areas.

The state also recorded 2,786 new patients, taking the total of 110,744, but a stupendous recovery rate of 50.61 per cent.

This means over half of the patients who are infected are recovering fully and returning home, said an official.

The Health Department said of the total number of cases declared till date, 50,554 were active cases.

Despite the gloomy data on the perpetually growing number of Covid-19 deaths and cases, the state continues to record an impressive recovery rate, standing today at 50.61 per cent and a mortality rate of 3.70 per cent.

If the government and the GHMC staff took charge of the area where there is a dense population of Muslims in the city and take a survey of that area can control the spread of the virus in the city.

The suspected cases should be isolated, this can lessen the risk of the virus spreading to others.

