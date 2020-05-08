Surviving corona: IndiGo employees to take ‘no-pay’ leaves

NEW DELHI: To mitigate the economic fallout of COVID-19, airline major IndiGo on Friday instituted a compulsory “no-pay” leave for its employees.

This exercise excludes 40 per cent of the entry level employees, who will not be affected by this move.

These leaves without pay range from 1.5 to 5 days, depending on employment grades.

Accordingly, senior-most employees will have to take the maximum days of compulsory no-pay leave. The compulsory leave without pay has been instituted for three months star ting from May onwards.

At present, the airline sector is reeling under massive pressure of fixed cost and extremely low revenues due to the prohibition of commercial air travel.

The lockdown, which has been instituted for curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, has hit the country’s economy hard.

Source: IANS

