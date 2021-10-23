Suryakumar Yadav will be impact player in T20 WC: Wasim Akram

Dubai: Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram feels India batter Suryakumar Yadav will be an impact player in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India will face Pakistan in their opening game of the showpiece event at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, Akram shared the list of batters whom he is looking forward to in the ongoing tournament. The former Pakistan skipper also picked batter Glenn Maxwell to be the game-changer for Australia.

“Some excellent batsmen are going to tee off during this #T20WorldCup, Should make for some great viewing, bowlers better watch out for this list of batsmen!” said Akram on Koo.

“A batsman who will be an impact player in the T20 World Cup is Suryakumar Yadav of India. He plays both on the sides and plays well in pressure situations. He takes the momentum with him and is a game-changer,” said Akram in a video posted on Koo.

“For Australia, it will be Glenn Maxwell as he is a dangerous player and for England, it will Liam Livingstone. I feel for Pakistan it will Babar and Rizwan,” he added.

Pakistan has not defeated India in a World Cup match across both ODIs and T20Is.

The ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman got underway on Sunday and the final will be played in Dubai on November 14.