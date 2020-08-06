Sushant case: After CBI takes over, Bihar Police want Vinay Tiwari back home

Mumbai, Aug 6 : A day after CBI investigation was ordered into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Bihar Police Headquarters has written to the Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, requesting the release of Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari, who is currently quarantined in Mumbai.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey took to Twitter on Thursday evening to inform about the development.

“The Bihar Police Headquarters has written a letter to the Commissioner of BMC today, citing the remarks of the Honourable Supreme Court, requesting the release of Bihar’s IPS Vinay Tiwari from quarantine and return to Bihar. We are awaiting their decision!” tweeted DGP Pandey in Hindi.

Early on Thursday he had tweeted sharing the opinion of the apex court regarding the quarantining of IPS Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai.

“The Honourable Supreme Court has stated that that it is wrong to forcefully quarantine IPS Vinay Tiwari of Bihar in Mumbai, and despite that BMC has not released him yet. They do not even care about the Supreme Court! Now what will you call it? Regret!” DGP Pandey had tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the four-member Bihar Police team that was in Mumbai to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput returned to Patna on Thursday. The team will submit its report to Patna’s Superintendent of Police, Upendra Sharma.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.