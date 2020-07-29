Sushant case: Congress, BJP demand CBI probe

Meanwhile, Congress has also reiterated the demand of the CBI investigation into the matter.

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 29th July 2020 2:19 pm IST

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress demanded a CBI probe into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case on Wednesday, a day after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K. K. Singh, filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station here.

BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said Sushant Singh Rajput was a ‘brilliant’, ‘talented’ and ‘intellectual’ actor. His suspicious death has hurt his fan across the world.

He said, “We support the actor’s family for filing the case, we are with them. All important people from all walks of life have demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.”

He further said, “There should be a CBI investigation in Sushant case, so that ‘Bihar’s son’ can get justice. Bollywood’s mafia, Hawala, anti-national and criminal alliances could come to the fore.”

Meanwhile, Congress has also reiterated the demand of the CBI investigation into the matter.

Lalan Kumar, former president of Bihar Pradesh Youth Congress, said based on the FIR filed by Sushan’s father in Rajiv Nagar, it can be noted that many ‘secrets’ are hidden in his death. His fans should get answers to these questions.

He said that the investigation of this case should be done by the CBI so that the reality of the situation can be revealed to everyone.

Kumar had earlier written to the Governor requesting for a CBI inquiry.

Earlier, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the phone.

Paswan said that the Bihar and Maharashtra Police are seriously investigating the case, but it is better to hand over the investigation to the CBI to solve the suicide scandal.

Sushant had allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra. Sushant’s father has lodged a case in Patna on June 25 against Sushant’s friend Riya and her family under various sections of the IPC.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close