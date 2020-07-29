Sushant case: Congress, BJP demand CBI probe

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress demanded a CBI probe into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case on Wednesday, a day after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K. K. Singh, filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station here.

BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said Sushant Singh Rajput was a ‘brilliant’, ‘talented’ and ‘intellectual’ actor. His suspicious death has hurt his fan across the world.

He said, “We support the actor’s family for filing the case, we are with them. All important people from all walks of life have demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.”

He further said, “There should be a CBI investigation in Sushant case, so that ‘Bihar’s son’ can get justice. Bollywood’s mafia, Hawala, anti-national and criminal alliances could come to the fore.”

Meanwhile, Congress has also reiterated the demand of the CBI investigation into the matter.

Lalan Kumar, former president of Bihar Pradesh Youth Congress, said based on the FIR filed by Sushan’s father in Rajiv Nagar, it can be noted that many ‘secrets’ are hidden in his death. His fans should get answers to these questions.

He said that the investigation of this case should be done by the CBI so that the reality of the situation can be revealed to everyone.

Kumar had earlier written to the Governor requesting for a CBI inquiry.

Earlier, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the phone.

Paswan said that the Bihar and Maharashtra Police are seriously investigating the case, but it is better to hand over the investigation to the CBI to solve the suicide scandal.

Sushant had allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra. Sushant’s father has lodged a case in Patna on June 25 against Sushant’s friend Riya and her family under various sections of the IPC.

Source: IANS