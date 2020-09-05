Sushant case: Drug peddler Kaizen Ebrahim gets bail

By News Desk 1 Published: 5th September 2020 7:01 pm IST
Sushant case: Drug peddler Kaizen Ebrahim gets bail

Mumbai, Sep 5 : A Mumbai magistrate granted bail to one of the accused drug peddlers Kaizen Ebrahim in the ongoing probe into the narcotics angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, here on Saturday.

Earlier this morning, Ebrahim – who was arrested on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau – was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody in the same case.

He was among five persons arrested by the NCB in a bid to unravel the drugs angle in Bollywood.

Ebrahim’s name was revealed by another accused Abdel Basit Parihar, who was nabbed by NCB on September 3.

Parihar – who the NCB described as an ‘active member’ of a drug syndicate with high-profile customers and narcotics suppliers – on his interrogation told the NCB that he purchased the drugs from Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra on instructions from Showik Chakraborty.

READ:  Gym friend Meera Chopra fondly recalls Sushant, protests vilification of Rhea

The brother of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda were arrested late on Friday and have been sent to 4 days’ NCB custody on Saturday afternoon

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close