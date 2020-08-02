Sushant case: Top Bihar cop sent to Mumbai to help probe

By Manoj Pathak

Patna, Aug 2 : Senior Bihar Police officer, Vinay Tiwari was rushed to Mumbai on Sunday to speed up the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, amid a reported standoff between Mumbai and Bihar Police forces over the investigation.

Bihar’s Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey told IANS that Tiwari, who is the SP, City, Patna, would be joined by other senior officers, if the need arises.

A four-member Bihar Police team, currently in Mumbai, has claimed it is not getting cooperation from the Mumbai Police.

The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14 following which Mumbai Police began probing the case.

Sushant’s father K.K. Singh on July 25 had filed an FIR against the late Bollywood star’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members for allegedly abetting his son’s suicide. Following this, the Bihar Police also launched its investigation.

The DGP had told reporters on Saturday that Bihar Police would reveal all facts associated with the matter.

Meanwhile, Rhea has filed an application in the Supreme Court to transfer the entire case in Mumbai instead of Patna. Sushant’s father, through his lawyer Vikas Singh, has also filed a counter-petition to keep the case in Patna. The case is to be heard on August 5.

Rhea is presently absconding. The Bihar Police team had also visited her flat but could not find her there. After this, Pandey admitted that the Bihar Police have not been able to ‘locate’ her.

With Rhea having released a video in which she claimed her innocence, the DGP said that instead of declaring herself innocent on video, she should record her statement before the police, as this will be in her favour.

“Rhea must clear her side. We do not have any enmity with her, but if she continues to run in this way, then it will be difficult for her. I assure you that the Bihar Police are investigating at their own level and the day we get the evidence against the culprits, we will drag them out even from hell. The Bihar Police are fully capable of this task,” he asserted.

