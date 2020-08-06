Sushant couldn’t sleep for nights post #metoo charge: ‘Pavitra Rishta’ director

Mumbai, Aug 6 : Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput could not sleep at nights when he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018, in the wake of the MeToo movement.

On Thursday, Kaushal Zaveri, one of the directors of the popular daily soap “Pavitra Rishta”, took to Instagram and recalled the late actor’s state of mind during that phase.

Zaveri, who stayed with Sushant back then, detailed how the late actor suffered when a section of the media made #metoo allegations against him, claiming he had misbehaved with his “Dil Bechara” co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

Sushant was so disturbed that he could not sleep for four nights till Sanjana came out and denied the allegations, revealed Zaveri’s Instagram post.

“I stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019… the most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #metoo movement in Oct 2018… the electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof… We tried our best to contact Sanjana Sanghi but it seems she was in USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincidence). Sushant knew back of his mind who was targetting him but didn’t have proof to call them out… I remember how Sushant couldn’t sleep for 4 nights waiting for Sanjana to clear the allegations… Finally she cleared his name on the 5th day and it all seemed like a hard earned victory as if the battle was over,” Zaveri shared on Instagram.

He added: “I am putting this here out not only for closure sake but to also find out if the people sushant thought were targetting him Were actually behind this. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput”.

“Pavitra Rishta” was Sushant’s second outing as an actor, and his role of Manav Deshmukh made him a household name on television, before Bollywood stardom beckoned.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging in Mumbai on June 14. The post mortem report stated that the actor committed suicide. Sanjana Sanghi was Sushant’s co-star in “Dil Bechara”, his last release, which premiered on OTT on July 24.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.