Sushant death not a national issue: Singer and BJP member Anup Jalota

Mumbai, Oct 10 : Singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Anup Jalota feels the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is unduly being projected as a national issue. He feels the matter pertains to the sentiments of people, and they should wait for the court verdict.

“The Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty matter has been projected as a national issue but it is not a national issue. It is about an actor and his girlfriend who also happens to be an actor. It is not a national security issue that should be highlighted thus, and people hit the roads to protest against it. It is a matter related to people’s sentiment,” Jalota told IANS, at the sidelight of a media interaction in the city.

The 67-year-old singer, popular as Bhajan Samrat, who joined BJP in 2004, added: “He (Sushant Singh Rajput) was a really good actor. I used to admire his work and I have met him on a few occasions. I feel connected to him but we shouldn’t make his death a national issue. People related to him are trying to get justice for him, and I feel justice should be served as early as possible, and the truth should emerge.”

Jalota will be sharing screen space with his “Bigg Boss 12” housemate Jasleen Matharu in Kesar Matharu’s film, “Woh Meri Student Hai”. Earlier this week, a photograph of Jasleen and Jalota dressed in wedding attire went viral, raising speculations if marriage was on the cards for the two, or if they had already gotten married. It emerged that the image was a publicity stunt for the film.

