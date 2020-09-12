Sushant is just being targeted: Friend Yuvraj S. Singh

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th September 2020 3:56 am IST
New Delhi, Sep 12 : Actor Yuvraj S. Singh discredits the claim that his friend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was addicted to drugs. He says Sushant is being targeted, and that there is more to the story than meets the eye.

“We gave so many auditions together. I have so many memories about him. We used to meet every day for some audition or the other, here and there. That’s how we got to know each other,” Yuvraj told IANS.

Talking about the image that is being painted of Sushant, Yuvraj said: “I am quite surprised to hear all this. It was quite surprising to hear all these drugs theories, and that he needed drugs to survive or that he couldn’t manage without it. It was a little difficult to swallow. When you see the case, the way it is going and how these things are planned… he is being targeted. There is no denying that people were targeting him for money and they were targeting him probably for investments and their own projects,” he added.

Yuvraj continued: “He never seemed like a depressed person. A person can be swayed away with fame, but he didn’t seem like that guy.”

Yuvraj feels Sushant “knew more than he had to”.

“He was planned to be in this position with people giving him the kind of medication to make him crazy, or if he had some kind of a threat, which was probably fatal. It is so difficult to say,” he added

Asked when was the last time he connected with Sushant, Yuvraj said: “I had a chat with him about eight months back, around the time when ‘Chhichhore’ released.”

“I told him I liked the movie, and replied back saying ‘it is good and it has done really well’. I thought after ‘Chhichhore’, he would get really big films with a more promising career. But all this is really shocking,” Yuvraj added.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide, and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family were accused by the late actor’s father KK Singh of abetting his son’s suicide, among other charges

At present, his death is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

