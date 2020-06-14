Sushant, only Indian who bought a piece of land on moon

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the most brilliant actors in film industry died on Sunday morning after committing suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Engineering genius

Sushant Singh, who has acted in many films like “MS Dhoni, The Untold Story”, “Chichhore”, had his early studies at St. Cairns High School in Patna. He completed his mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.

Sushant was a National Olympiad Winner in Physics.

He had cleared as many as 11 engineering entrance exams, including that for the Indian School of Mines.

In 2003, he had scored All India Rank of 7 in Engineering Entrance Exam in Delhi College of Engineering Entrance Examination.

From Pavitra Rishta’s Manav Deshmukh to a bankable Bollywood star, the 34 year old talented actor has come a long way.

The talented actor is not just known for his great acting skills but also loved to live his life to the fullest.

Land on moon

The actor has bought the property from the International Lunar Lands Registry, making him the first Bollywood actor to do so though Shah Rukh Khan has already been gifted a piece on the Moon by a fan.

He brought the far side of the moon called the Mare Muscoviense or the ‘Sea of Muscovy.’

The actor after owning hismuch-priced ‘ Meade 14” LX600’ telescope, took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, “It’s one of the most advanced telescopes in the world and I’m going to be able to see Saturn’s rings through it.”

Bike enthusiast

Sushant is known to be crazy about wheels. He brought himself luxurious wheels – superbly expensive and stylish German bike BMW K1300R.

In 2017, the actor was also a proud owner of brand news luxury sports car Maserati Quattroporte costs about Rs 1.5 crore.

He is also a proud owner of another beast- – a Range Rover SUV worth around 50 lakh.

Net worth

At the time of his death, the actor’s net worth was around 59 crore INR. He reportedly used to charge 5-6 crores per film.

News of Sushant’s death comes within days of the news that his former manager Disha Salian’s death. Reportedly, he was not in good state of mind.

Sushant made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 release, “Kai Po Che”, and was seen in films like “Chhochhore”, “Detective Byomkesh Bakshi”, “Raabta”, “Kedarnath” and “Shudh Desi Romance”.

Before Bollywood, Sushant had a stint on television. He rose to fame with “Pavitra Rishta”, which also starred his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. He wrked as a backup dancer in Bollywood before getting his big break as an actor.

