Sushant, Sanjana live life to fullest in ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’ video

Mumbai: Composer A.R. Rahman’s “Khulke Jeene Ka” from the film “Dil Bechara” is out now. In its video, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi are seen celebrating life.

They enjoy a walk together on busy streets, get their sketches made, have a meal, shop and more.

Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati, “Khulke Jeene Ka” has been adapted from Rahman’s unreleased Tamil track “Kannil oru thali”.

“Singing for A.R. Rahman for such a special film was exciting and surreal. The other thrill was that of co-singing with Arijit Singh, whom I admire for his versatility. ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’ is a distinct track with a unique melody that slides like a rollercoaster ride. The lyrics of the song had certain words that I probably heard after a long time, such as beadab, latifa and saleeqa. These words have been embedded tastefully and in a very current way into the song. I had fun singing this duet,” said Shashaa.

A Hindi adaptation of author John Green’s “The Fault In Our Stars”, “Dil Bechara” is a story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people who fall in love as a tragic turn of events close in on them.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, “Dil Bechara” will be streaming on an OTT platform on July 24.

Source: IANS