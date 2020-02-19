Sushant Singh addresses anti-CAA meeting, criticizes govt.

A+ A-

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh, who participated in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Azad Maidan here on Saturday said that the Centre would have to withdraw the contentious citizenship law.

Bus controversy

Responding to Union Home Minister’s statement in an interview, Singh said, “today, we all will pay our tribute to that one burnt bus because in our country, people can be killed as there are so many… Kill them in UP, Bihar, put curfew in the entire Kashmir and Assam. Buses are less, they shouldn’t have been burnt”.

Address the rally, Sushant Singh said: “I am here to show solidarity with all of you. We will fight and the government will revoke CAA. I salute your resistance and courage.”

Appointment to discuss CAA

Talking to the media later, he said: “I am happy that Home Minister has said anyone can seek an appointment to meet and discuss CAA with him.”

Sushant has also requested the Maharashtra government to not allow National Population Register (NPR) exercise in the state as “it is the first step of NRC”.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.