Sushant Singh case: Barkha Dutt, Shazia Ilmi engage in war of words

Posted By Sameer Last Updated: 3rd August 2020 10:14 pm IST
Barkha Dutt

New Delhi: Journalist Barkha Dutt and BJP leader Shazia Ilmi engaged in a war of words after the former’s interview with a therapist of Sushant Singh, Susan Walker went viral on social media.

Recently, Susan revealed that the late actor was suffering from “Bipolar disorder”. She made this revelation to Mojo Story, Multi-media content & Events Company led by journalist & writer Barkha Dutt.

Believing that it is her duty to break silence over the death of the young actor, Susan said that in November 2019, she met him over multiple sessions along with Rhea Chakraborty. She also said that she was in touch with Rhea till a week before the actor took the extreme step.

Sushant Singh was suffering from Bipolar disorder: Therapist

Confirming that the actor was suffering from Bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness, she listed the symptoms of the disorder. 

She further said that, sigma associated with mental illness makes it very difficult for patients and their families to reach out health and support,

It is no different than cancer and diabetes, Susan added.

Talking about Rhea, Susan said that the actress was the strongest support of the actor. “From the first time I met the couple, I was impressed by the degree of concern and love she showed”, she added.

Shazia Ilmi reacts

Reacting over the interview, Shazia Ilmi slammed Barkha Dutt and wrote, “You have gone out on a limb to defend Rhea. In doing so you have used the account by SSR’s shrink,this breach of confidentiality and abominable cruelty shown towards a dead person.Accusing others of being misogynistic, Barkha? Ha! Try to  some basic decency first”.

Responding to Ilmi’s tweet, Dutt wrote, “I am neither defending nor attacking Rhea or anyone else. I have reported a dimension of this story which seemed legitimate to me for the seriousness of what it sought to highlight. Attacking me – is what you are doing. Go ahead”.

The war of words did not stop here. It continued.

Categories
Bollywood NewsPoliticsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close