Sushant Singh case: Barkha Dutt, Shazia Ilmi engage in war of words

New Delhi: Journalist Barkha Dutt and BJP leader Shazia Ilmi engaged in a war of words after the former’s interview with a therapist of Sushant Singh, Susan Walker went viral on social media.
Recently, Susan revealed that the late actor was suffering from “Bipolar disorder”. She made this revelation to Mojo Story, Multi-media content & Events Company led by journalist & writer Barkha Dutt.
Believing that it is her duty to break silence over the death of the young actor, Susan said that in November 2019, she met him over multiple sessions along with Rhea Chakraborty. She also said that she was in touch with Rhea till a week before the actor took the extreme step.
Sushant Singh was suffering from Bipolar disorder: Therapist
Confirming that the actor was suffering from Bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness, she listed the symptoms of the disorder.
She further said that, sigma associated with mental illness makes it very difficult for patients and their families to reach out health and support,
It is no different than cancer and diabetes, Susan added.
Talking about Rhea, Susan said that the actress was the strongest support of the actor. “From the first time I met the couple, I was impressed by the degree of concern and love she showed”, she added.
Shazia Ilmi reacts
Reacting over the interview, Shazia Ilmi slammed Barkha Dutt and wrote, “You have gone out on a limb to defend Rhea. In doing so you have used the account by SSR’s shrink,this breach of confidentiality and abominable cruelty shown towards a dead person.Accusing others of being misogynistic, Barkha? Ha! Try to some basic decency first”.
Responding to Ilmi’s tweet, Dutt wrote, “I am neither defending nor attacking Rhea or anyone else. I have reported a dimension of this story which seemed legitimate to me for the seriousness of what it sought to highlight. Attacking me – is what you are doing. Go ahead”.
The war of words did not stop here. It continued.