Sushant Singh case: Barkha Dutt, Shazia Ilmi engage in war of words

New Delhi: Journalist Barkha Dutt and BJP leader Shazia Ilmi engaged in a war of words after the former’s interview with a therapist of Sushant Singh, Susan Walker went viral on social media.

Recently, Susan revealed that the late actor was suffering from “Bipolar disorder”. She made this revelation to Mojo Story, Multi-media content & Events Company led by journalist & writer Barkha Dutt.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Therapist Susan Walker reached out to @themojo_in & broke her silence. Says Media's irresponsible coverage on Mental Health dismayed her & made going public her "duty". Says Sushant "suffered from Bipolar Disorder" & "Rhea gave him courage to seek help" pic.twitter.com/R4wITRsPcB — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 1, 2020

Believing that it is her duty to break silence over the death of the young actor, Susan said that in November 2019, she met him over multiple sessions along with Rhea Chakraborty. She also said that she was in touch with Rhea till a week before the actor took the extreme step.

Sushant Singh was suffering from Bipolar disorder: Therapist

Confirming that the actor was suffering from Bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness, she listed the symptoms of the disorder.

She further said that, sigma associated with mental illness makes it very difficult for patients and their families to reach out health and support,

It is no different than cancer and diabetes, Susan added.

Talking about Rhea, Susan said that the actress was the strongest support of the actor. “From the first time I met the couple, I was impressed by the degree of concern and love she showed”, she added.

Shazia Ilmi reacts

Reacting over the interview, Shazia Ilmi slammed Barkha Dutt and wrote, “You have gone out on a limb to defend Rhea. In doing so you have used the account by SSR’s shrink,this breach of confidentiality and abominable cruelty shown towards a dead person.Accusing others of being misogynistic, Barkha? Ha! Try to some basic decency first”.

@BDUTT You have gone out on a limb to defend Rhea. In doing so you have used the account by SSR’s shrink,this breach of confidentiality and abominable cruelty shown towards a dead person.Accusing others of being misogynistic, Barkha? Ha! Try to some basic decency first. pic.twitter.com/m2PCJwogcr — Shazia Ilmi (@shaziailmi) August 2, 2020

Responding to Ilmi’s tweet, Dutt wrote, “I am neither defending nor attacking Rhea or anyone else. I have reported a dimension of this story which seemed legitimate to me for the seriousness of what it sought to highlight. Attacking me – is what you are doing. Go ahead”.

I am neither defending nor attacking Rhea or anyone else. I have reported a dimension of this story which seemed legitimate to me for the seriousness of what it sought to highlight. Attacking me – is what you are doing. Go ahead. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 2, 2020

The war of words did not stop here. It continued.

Not Done,Barkha!When you call the media misogynistic,you obviously defend Rhea.When you leak confidential information on mental health of a person who dies under mysterious circumstances you violate their basic right to dignity after death esp.without a court order.Unethical! https://t.co/9HHhWA9MKf — Shazia Ilmi (@shaziailmi) August 2, 2020

when I hear anchors talk about girlfriends looking "contrite" and being blamed by a mob for the deaths of their partners it does make me a little sick. Let investigators not kangaroo courts decide. I dont know her at all. But as a woman Id imagine you would have felt the same? — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 2, 2020

Gospel truth? I reported a statement. I didnt see you talking about the decency of the TV anchors who smeared a woman we know nothing of, in the way you have jumped on mine. Shazia you are better than this. Chalo anyway, have a good sunday — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 2, 2020