Sushant Singh case: Rhea moves SC for transfer of probe to Mumbai

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 29th July 2020 5:43 pm IST
Sushant's father files FIR against Rhea for abetment to suicide

New Delhi, July 29 : After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son, who committed suicide last month, the actress on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai.

Speaking to IANS, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client has electronically filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai where investigation in connection with the actor’s death is already in progress. Maneshinde, however, refused to share the contents of the petition.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor’s death by suicide on June 14. Sushant’s father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening him to disclose his medical reports with the media. Sushant’s family has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family.

Sushant’s first cousin and former BJP MLA from Bihar’s Chhatapur, Neeraj Kumar Singh said the FIR has been filed after the family somehow overcame the shock of the untimely and sudden demise of the young actor, and after various things came to their knowledge.

“The whole family was in shock after the incident. Many things have come to our knowledge now, so we have filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station,” Singh told IANS. He also added that a team of Bihar Police has reached Mumbai and is investigating the matter now.

The FIR filed in Patna is the case lodged after Sushant’s death. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) on June 14, after the actor’s death.

The ADR was filed under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. No formal complaint was registered in connection with Sushant’s death until the late actor’s father registered the FIR in Patna.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close