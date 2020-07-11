Sushant Singh death: Swamy shows interest in investigation

Mumbai: Former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy has shown interest in the investigation into late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Swamy appointed advocate

Swamy has appointed an advocate to conduct an investigation into the late actor’s suicide case to find out if the case is fit for a CBI inquiry.

“I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case and see whether it’s a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done. For Updates follow @ishkarnBHANDARI,” Swamy had tweeted on Thursday tagging activist-advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari.

“Presently in the Sushant Rajput case, Ishkaran is looking to see if Sections 306 and/or 308 of India Penal Code read with Article 21 of the Constitution is applicable. That is, whether accepting the Police version of it being a suicide, was the Actor driven to it?,” Swamy tweeted on Friday.

Demand for CBI probe

Swamy being vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death comes at a time when netizens have been consistently demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the actor’s death. Hashtags like #cbiforsushant and #cbiforsonofbihar have been going viral on Twitter for quite some time now.

Actor’s death

Rajput committed suicide at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. His postmortem report confirmed that the cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, people started speculating the reason behind his suicide.

One section of the people believes that the actor died due to nepotism in the film industry. They claim that the actor was denied roles in films and that has pushed him into depression.

Whereas, another section of people alleged that nepotism can’t be the reason for the suicide as the actor had enough work and money. They believe that clinical depression was the reason.

Source: With inputs from IANS