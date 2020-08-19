Sushant Singh Rajput case : SC orders CBI probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Bihar Government’s order to transfer the probe in the case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to CBI.

A single bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy held that Bihar police had jurisdiction to register FIR with respect to the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput at the complaint of the actor’s father, and held the trasnfer to CBI valid.

The Court has directed Maharsahtra police to hand over the case files to CBI and to render necessary assistance.

“It is court ordered CBI investigation. Maharashtra police must comply and assist”, ordered the bench.

The Court has also directed CBI to also look into any other cases registered in future in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Court passed the order while dismissing Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking transfer of an FIR filed against her from Patna to Mumbai and the stay on the investigation by the Bihar police on the allegations of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father that she abetted suicide of his actor son.

A Single bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had reserved orders after hearing Chakraborty, Bihar Government, Maharashtra Government, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) & Rajput’s father on August 11.

Rajput, aged 34, was found dead in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

While Mumbai police was conducting proceedings with respect to unnatural death of the actor, Rajput’s father lodged a complaint at the Rajeev Nagar Police Station in Patna against Chakraborty and five others on July 25. On the same day, the police lodged an FIR for an investigation into offences allegedly committed under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506, and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

While Senior Advocate Maninder Singh had argued that Bihar Government had jurisdiction to investigate into the late actor’s death case in view of the FIR registered by his father in Patna and the CrPC, Maharashtra Government, represented by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had denied the prevalence of jurisdiction of Bihar in this case. “This case is being sensationalised for political gains” Singhvi had said.

Rhea’s lawyer Senior Advocate Shyam Divan had argued that Chakraborty had no qualms with the case being transferred to the CBI but not at the behest of executive orders of Bihar Government. “She loved him” Divan had pointed out, adding that the manner in which Chakraborty was being projected in the media and was being trolled by social media was abhorrent.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said that the investigation could be transferred to CBI as there was no investigation pending in two states, adding that Maharashtra Police had not even filed an FIR.”Both Maharashtra & Bihar have made the perfect case for transfer to CBI” he said.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh who appeared for Sushant Singh’s kin had urged the top court to hand over the case of the late actors’ death to CBI.

Following arguments that lasted over 3 hours, the parties also filed their respective written submissions before the bench.

On August 5, when the plea had first come up for hearing before Top Court, the Centre informed had stated that it had accepted the Bihar Government’s recommendation for a CBI probe into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The bench had also refused to grant a stay to Chakraborty & had granted 3 days to all parties to file reply and sought an update from State of Maharashtra on the Investigation done by Mumbai Police.

The bench had added that allegations levelled against the accused actress were “serious” & that it was pertinent to proceed as per law, regardless of the sensation surrounding this “high profile case”

“Serious allegations have been levelled against Petitioner. She has applied for transfer of proceedings from Patna to Mumbai. Bihar has entrusted it to CBI. SG Mehta submits that Centre has accepted CBI probe request. Rajput was a talented artist who passed away under unusual circumstances. Now whether there is criminality involved needs to be investigated…now everyone has an opinion about high profile cases but we will proceed as per law.” – Justice Hrishikesh Roy

The Bollywood actress had alleged that Rajput and she were in a live-in relationship till June 8 after which she left his home to shift to her own residence in Mumbai. She has also claimed that the Late actor was suffering from depression.

“Deceased was suffering from depression from some time and was also on anti-depressants and he committed suicide on the morning of June 14 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself.” – Excerpt of Plea

The move came, four days after Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought stay on probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput’s father till disposal of her plea in top court, Maneshinde said.

The case in which Mumbai police had been busy quizzing Bollywood’s big producers and directors like Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and others to know the reasons behind the untimely demise of the 34-year-old actor, suddenly took a new turn with Rajput’s father lodging the FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea and six other.

Rhea Chakraborty had also recorded her statement with the Mumbai police.

Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death.

Rajput’s suspected death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry.

Several top production houses had allegedly boycotted the Patna-born actor, causing him distress and compelling him to end his life

–Livelaw