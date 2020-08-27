Sushant Singh Rajput death case: New surprising allegations made

27th August 2020
girlfriend of Sushant Singh
Mumbai: During the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case, another surprising detail came to light.

On Wednesday, actor Rajput’s flat-mate Siddharth Pithani, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, and manager Samuel Miranda alleged that mystery group had cleaned eight hard disks after the death of the actor’s former manager Disha Salian.

CBI questioned the trio at the guest house of DRDO located at Kalina, Santacruz.

CBI team visits hospital

Meanwhile, another team of the central agency visited hospital where autopsy of the actor was performed.

Earlier, Pithani, Sawant and cook Neeraj Singh were taken to Rajput’s flat to reconstruct the sequence of event that had taken place on the day when the actor committed suicide.

It may be mentioned that Pithani, Sawant and Neeraj were present in the actor’s house when he took the extreme step.

NCB registers case against Rhea

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered an NDPS case against Rhea Chakraborty and two others on the basis of an ED request to probe the drug angle in the death case.

The move comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the NCB to look into the drug angle in the case.

Allegations by actor’s father

KK Singh, father of the actor on Thursday morning said that Rhea was giving poison to his son.

“Rhea used to feed poison to my son Sushant for a long time. She is his murderer. Rhea and her associates should be immediately arrested and punished,” said Singh.

