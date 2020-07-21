Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rajeev Masand records statement

The police are likely to question Masand about the ratings and reviews he had given to Rajput's films, the official said.

Posted By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 21st July 2020 3:11 pm IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rajeev Masand records statement

Mumbai: Film critic Rajeev Masand reached Bandra police station here on Tuesday afternoon to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, an official said.

The police are likely to question Masand about the ratings and reviews he had given to Rajput’s films, the official said.

The 34-year-old ‘Chhichore’ actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. No suicide note was found at the scene.

The police had last week recorded the statement of filmmaker and Yash Raj Films chairman Aditya Chopra about the contract the deceased actor had signed with the production house.

Statements of at least 35 people have been recorded by the police, who are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, had driven the actor to suicide.

Source: PTI
Categories
BollywoodEntertainmentIndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close