Sushant Singh Rajput death: Surprising details surface

Mumbai: Writer Suhrita Sengupta made surprising revelations about the mental condition of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that the actor had begun hearing voices.

Mahesh Bhatt asked Sushant Singh Rajput to take medication

Narrating her first meeting with the actor, the writer said that she had met him for the first time when he came to meet Mahesh Bhatt. She claimed that seeing similar signs as witnessed in the case of late actress Parveen Bibi, the producer had asked Sushant to take medication.

Sushant’s alleged girlfriend, Rhea Chakravarty had also left no stone unturned to compel him to take medication. However, the actor had ignored all suggestions.

During the last one year, the actor started living alone cutting all contacts with everyone. However, even in this situation too, Rhea tried to bring him out of depression.

The writer alleged that on one day, while watching a movie by Anurag Kashyap, Sushant said to Rhea that the director will kill him as he had said no to an offer.

Rhea left Sushant Singh

After the incident, Rhea got frightened and decided to step out of the relationship, she added.

Supporting the decision, the writer said that Rhea was left with no choice and ultimately left the actor after his sister came to Mumbai to take care of him.

It is reported that the actor’s sister also failed to persuade him to take medication.

