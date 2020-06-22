Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Taslima Nasrin expresses views

Mumbai: Controversial author Taslima Nasrin expressed her views on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Taslima Nasrin rejects nepotism claim

Claiming that nepotism exists in everyone’s blood, she said, “I don’t think nepotism was the reason for Sushant’s suicide”.

On her twitter account, she further wrote, “He was a talented actor, & signed many movies. He should not have discontinued prescribed medicines for his clinical depression”.

Nepotism is in everyone's blood. We all favour our family members,friends, acquaintances. I don't think nepotism was the reason for Sushant's suicide. He was a talented actor, & signed many movies. He should not have discontinued prescribed medicines for his clinical depression. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) June 22, 2020

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, people started speculating the reason behind his suicide.

One section of the people believe that the actor died due to nepotism in the film industry. They claim that the actor was denied roles in films and that has pushed him into depression.

Whereas, another section of people alleged that nepotism can’t be the reason for the suicide as the actor had enough work and money. They believe that clinical depression was the reason.

Rhea Chakraborty records statement

Recently, police recorded statements of some of the persons including the actor’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

Giving the details on why she left the actor abruptly, Rhea said that Sushant himself had asked her to leave.

The actress who understood the actor’s situation left him without asking any question as she thought that giving space will be the right decision.

The investigation is going on to find out the reason behind the actor’s death that took place on 14th June at his apartment in suburban Bandra.