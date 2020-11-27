Sushant Singh Rajput fans troll ‘happy’ Ankita Lokhande

Mumbai, Nov 27 : Actress Ankita Lokhande often took to social media to lend support to the family of her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in June this year. However, on Saturday, many fans of the late actor found reasons to troll Ankita. They have alleged that Ankita has moved on in life and is no longer interested in justice for Sushant.

Ankita recently shared a happy video of herself on Instagram. While some fans left heart emojis in the comments section, others targeted her.

One wrote: “Bhul gaye ho aap sushant sir ko (you have forgotten Sushant).”

Another wrote: “Aap sushant sir ko yad nahi karte ho (you don’t remember Sushant).”

Ankita doesn’t seem to be affected by the negative comments as she has been sharing more happy photos of her on Instagram.

Still, one commented: “Tum roz pix upload karo, Hum roz tumko sushant ki yaad dilayenge #shame (you upload new photos every day, and we will remind you of Sushant every day).”

Ankita captioned her latest pic: “I may not be perfect but I’m always me.”

The investigation of Sushant’s death is still on.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.