Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in ‘MS Dhoni’ Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide

Mumbai: Bollywood and TV actor Sandeep Nahar allegedly died by suicide on Monday, reports said. He was best known for his supporting roles in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni and Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

Sandeep Nahar was found unconscious at his flat in Mumbai’s Goregaon on the evening of Tuesday, February 16. He was rushed to the hospital by his wife Kanchan Sharma and friends but was declared dead upon arrival.

Sandeep Nahar’s suicide note

This unfortunate incident came hours he wrote on Facebook about his intention of taking the extreme step. In a long FB post, Nahar accused his wife Kanchan, and mother-in-law of relentlessly harassing and blackmailing him.

Nahar further said that he and his wife were in an unhealthy relationship, which was riddled with constant fights and arguments. He, however, said no one should be held responsible for his death.

He also mentioned about “politics” he faced in Bollywood, “unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry”. Sandeep Nahar further alleged that those ‘politics’ snatched away opportunities from him at the last moment.

Mumbai police said that a case has been lodged and the matter is being probed.

Nahar’s movies and journey in industry

Sandeep Nahar acted in some notable films and was a known face in the TV industry. In MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which was a 2016 film, Sandeep played the role of Dhoni’s friend ‘Param Bhaiya.’ The film featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the role of Dhoni. He also played a role Sepoy Butta Singh in this 2019 film ‘Kesari’ starring Akshay Kumar.

Sandeep Nahar’s other notable movies include ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ starring Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah. Nahar also featured in Alt Balaji series ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’.

In June last year, his co-star in the film MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput, had allegedly died by suicide leaving the industry and his fans in shock.