Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans demand theatrical release of his last film

By Minhaj Adnan Published: June 20, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Sushant's suicide: Case against Salman, 7 others in Bihar court

Mumbai: The hashtag #WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen kept trending on Twitter on Friday, with fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput demanding that his last movie be released in theatres and not taken directly to OTT.

This demand by the late actor’s fans comes at a time when a lot of producers are taking the OTT route to release their movies owing to theatres being shut.

Demanding a theatrical release for Sushant’s last film “Dil Bechara”, a fan tagged the film’s director Mukesh Chhabra and tweeted: “#WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen. As this is last movie of our late Actor @itsSSR. it’s heartfelt request not to release it on OTT platform. @CastingChhabra Sir we want it on the Big Screen.”

“Sushant will always be remembered… missing very badly..and yes #WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen,” reads another fan’s tweet.

At the same time, netizens are demanding for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the late actor’s untimely death as they tweet using the hashtag #CBIEnquiryForSushant.

“He was full of life… He won’t commit suicide.. Surely it’s a planned murder #CBIEnquiryForSushant #WeWantDilBecharaOnBigScreen,” tweeted another user.

“Dil Bechara” was originally slated to hit theatres in May this year. However, the film could not release on time as theatres have been shut following the government’s instructions amid the COVID 19 lockdown. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

Source: IANS
