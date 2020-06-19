Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pet Dog Fudge misses him

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The actor was seen hanging in his Bandra house. Videos and images of Sushant’s pet dog ‘Fudge’s reaction after the incident, have been going viral.

Sushant Singh Rajput Dog Heart Whelming Reaction After His Demise

In one of the videos, Fudge is seen running around the house, trying to find Sushant. The doggo has been sad for a few days, lying on its bed and running towards the door when it hears someone, only to return back disappointed.

In another video, the doggo is seen happier than usual as Sushant’s image on a phone screen. After a few moments, Fudge even licked the phone screen with Sushant’s image still on it, and turned its face away.