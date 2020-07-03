Sushant suicide: Bhansali’s statement to be recorded on July 6

By Qayam Published: July 03, 2020, 10:33 am IST

Mumbai: The statement of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be recorded on Monday in connection with the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said on Friday.

Bhansali had offered films to Rajput but could not work with him apparently due to date issues.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his suburban Bandra residence on June 14.

The Bandra police have summoned the ace Bollywood director and he will join the investigation on Monday, when his statement will be recorded, the official added.

Source: PTI
Categories
BollywoodEntertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close