Sushant was suffering from ‘Bipolar disorder’: Therapist of actor

Mumbai: Therapist of Sushant Singh Rajput, Susan Walker Moffat made surprising revelations about the mental health of the late actor. She said that the actor was suffering from “Bipolar disorder”.

She made this revelation to Mojo Story, Multi-media content & Events Company led by journalist & writer Barkha Dutt.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Therapist Susan Walker reached out to @themojo_in & broke her silence. Says Media's irresponsible coverage on Mental Health dismayed her & made going public her "duty". Says Sushant "suffered from Bipolar Disorder" & "Rhea gave him courage to seek help" pic.twitter.com/R4wITRsPcB — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 1, 2020

Believing that it is her duty to break silence over the death of the young actor, Susan said that in November 2019, she met him over multiple sessions along with Rhea Chakraborty. She also said that she was in touch with Rhea till a week before the actor took the extreme step.

Sushant was suffering from Bipolar disorder: Therapist

Confirming that the actor was suffering from Bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness, she listed the symptoms of the disorder.

She further said that, sigma associated with mental illness makes it very difficult for patients and their families to reach out health and support,

It is no different than cancer and diabetes, Susan added.

Talking about Rhea, Susan said that the actress was the strongest support of the actor. “From the first time I met the couple, I was impressed by the degree of concern and love she showed”, she added.

He did not take medicines till Sep 2019: Sushant’s former cook

Meanwhile, former cook of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ashok said that the actor had not taken any medicines till September 2019.

While speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ashok said that he worked at Rajput’s residence till September last year.

He further said that he has given his statement to both, Mumbai and Bihar Police.

“I was working as a cook in Sushant’s house and I am a chef. I worked for three-four years with him up till September 2019. Everything seemed fine till I was working there, neither did I see him taking any medicine during that time. I don’t know what happened afterward,” Ashok told ANI.

He said that Sushant was in touch with his family.

“Sushant was in touch with his family till the time I was working. Even, I spoke to his family members on some occasions when they used to call him. He was a strong man and how can he be depressed?” he said.

On being asked about the accusations and FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty regarding Sushant’s death, Ashok said, “The accusations levied against Rhea seem incorrect as I did not witness any such thing during my time at Rajput’s house. Whatever is being reported, none of it happened while I was working there. I have given my statement to Mumbai and Bihar Police.”

Probe

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the actor’s death.

An FIR was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Rajput’s death case. ED registered the report after an FIR was filed by his father against Chakraborty.

Actor’s death

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Source: With inputs from ANI