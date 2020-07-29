Sushant’s ex made shocking revelation, shares last chat details

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande
Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande during the 61st Britannia Filmfare pre awards party in Mumbai, on Jan 9, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

MUMABI: Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, made the shocking revelation on Wednesday that the late actor was quite unhappy because Rhea Chakraborty harassed him.

Ankita made her claim while being interrogated by the Bihar Police team that is in the city to investigate the late actor’s death.

According to Ankita, Sushant had told her that he is “quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him”, a report in dnaindia.com has stated. A few days ago, Rhea introduced herself as Sushant’s girlfriend in a social media post addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ankita recalled how Sushant had a long chat with her during the release of her Bollywood debut film, “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” in 2019, during which he opened up on being “harassed” by his then current girlfriend Rhea, claims the website report.

The report further stated that Ankita has shared a copy of her above-mentioned chats with Sushant with the investigation team of Bihar Police.

Sushant dated Ankita, his co-star of the hit TV series “Pavitra Rishta”, for almost six years after which they parted ways. After Sushant’s demise in June, Ankita had visited the actor’s family at his Bandra residence, who were in Mumbai at that time to perform his last rites.

Ankita also visited Sushant’s family in Patna after that, during which she had reportedly shown the above-mentioned chats to Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

On Tuesday, it came to light that Sushant’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna accusing six people, including his girlfriend Rhea, for abetment to suicide.

On Wednesday, Ankita took to social media to share a cryptic post. The actress tweeted an image that reads “Truth Wins”, on her verified account.

Source: IANS
