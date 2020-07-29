Sushant’s father files FIR against Rhea for abetting suicide

By Manoj Pathak

Patna, July 29 : Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has taken a dramatic turn after it emerged that his father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station here accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide.

Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas said on Tuesday that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh has accused six people, including Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20). The police are investigating the case.

Chakraborty has admitted to being the late actor’s girlfriend in an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah while pleading for a CBI probe into the matter.

“Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case,” Sanjay Kumar, IG, Patna Central Zone, told reporters here.

In his complaint, Sushant’s father said, “While my son was doing extremely well in Bollywood till May 2019, a girl named Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and others got in touch with him so that she could use his contacts to make a career in the film industry.”

“She along with her family members, namely Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Shauvik Chakraborty, started interfering in my son’s life. They even forced him to move out of the house he was living in, saying that some paranormal activities were going on there which had a big time impact on my son’s mind. They forced him to live in a resort near Mumbai airport,” he said in his complaint.

He has also mentioned in the FIR that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant’s bank account to a few other bank accounts which were not linked with the late actor in any way.

He even accused Rhea and her family members of stealing Sushant’s laptop, cash, jewellery, credit cards with PIN numbers etc. and threatening the late actor of making his medical rerports public.

In the FIR, it was also mentioned by the late actor’s father wondered why no consent of family members was sought for his son’s treatment if he was suffering from some mental illness, as claimed.

He said: “My son never had any kind of mental illness… wondering what happened all of a sudden after he came in contact with Rhea. This should be probed.”

Sushant’s father also sought to know the kind of treatment the late actor received and the medicines given to him.

He also demanded an investigation against the doctors whom he suspected was involved in “a conspiracy along with Rhea”.

K.K. Singh wrote in the FIR that he and other family members tried to reach out to Sushant several times but Rhea “did not let them contact” the late actor, and also did not allow him to come to Patna.

Expressing his haplessness, he mentioned in the FIR: “I am an old man… I am 74. I am saddened by the death of my son (Sushant). Almost 40 days have passed since my son died but Mumbai Police is yet to begin an investigation against the prime accused.”

Meanwhile, a four-member team of Bihar Police has reached Mumbai and met with concerned police officers probing the matter and are studying the papers pertaining to the sensational case which created a huge upheaval in the entertainment industry, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe.

Though it was not immediately clear what further action the Bihar Police plan to initiate, there have been demands from various quarters, including Rhea herself, to hand over the investigations to the CBI.

Chakraborty had earlier disclosed that she received rape and murder threats on social media over the actor’s death and added that she “only wanted to understand what prompted him to take the step”.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 in his flat in Bandra. Mumbai Police are already investigating the case and several people have been already been interrogated.

Several organisations have been demanding a CBI probe into the matter as the death of the actor has literally opened a can of worms with nepotism charges, groupism and lobbying in Bollywood coming to the fore with many people coming out of the closets with their claims of being sidelined by a selected group.

So far, around 40 people have already recorded their statements, including director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Mukesh Chhabra, Shekhar Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, and film critic Rajeev Masand, among others.

Chakraborty’s statement was recorded at the Bandra Police Station on June 18, four days after Sushant’s demise.

“#SushantSinghRajput ‘s father, #KKSingh has registered an FIR against Actress #RheaChakraborty in #Patna. He has alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant and instigated him to commit suicide. Sushant and Rhea dated for a while before the actor died by suicide on June 14,” trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted from his verified account on Tuesday evening.

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman, who has been actively voicing his demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant’s death, tweeted from an unverified account on Tuesday evening: “Case filed against Rhea and her family under section 306 for abetment to suicide..also section 340 and 342.#CBICantBeDeniedForSSR”

“Good news coming in..Presumably, the cops from Patna are in Bombay already after an FIR has been filed by Sushanr’s (sic) family and an SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. #CBICantBeDeniedForSSR #justiceforsushanthforum,” Suman said in a separate tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie “Kai Po Che”. He was appreciated for his performance in “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Sonchiriya” and “Chhichhore”.

“Dil Bechara”, his last movie which was released online on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar, has drawn praise from the critics.

Source: IANS

