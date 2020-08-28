Sushant’s friend Mahesh Shetty appeals not to ‘defame the departed’

Mumbai, Aug 28 : Actor Mahesh Shetty, who was a close friend of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and also his co-star in the soap Pavitra Rishta, has written a cryptic social media post, asking people not to defame the departed.

The post comes a day after Rhea gave an extensive interview where she opened up about her late boyfriend Sushant and his alleged depression.

“People who are here can defend themselves and eventually the truth will prevail. But let’s not lose our dignity and defame the departed,” Mahesh Shetty wrote on his verified Instagram story and unverified Twitter account on Friday.

Commenting on his post, a user asked: “Why don’t you speak anything? You went there on 14th didn’t you? You saw Sushant, why do you not say? He was your brother you should defend him too. People who didn’t even know him personally are doing from 75 days. You don’t have any responsibility towards him? Shameful.”

Another user suggested: “Prime witness should better only speak to authorities. Good that he’s doing that! No need for any of his words to be twisted.”

A user expressed: “Do u think she cares about her dignity? Does she even know the meaning of dignity? 1 who took mission to kill an innocent boy in the name of love and forcefully drugged her cannot save her dignity now at all. Trust me she will going to be low and low with each truth exposure!!”

“Take care Mahesh. None of us believe what this girl is saying, we know well who and what our Gulshan was,” commented a fan of the late actor.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.