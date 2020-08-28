Sushant’s friend Mahesh Shetty appeals not to ‘defame the departed’

By News Desk 1 Updated: 28th August 2020 4:13 pm IST
Sushant's friend Mahesh Shetty appeals not to 'defame the departed'

Mumbai, Aug 28 : Actor Mahesh Shetty, who was a close friend of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and also his co-star in the soap Pavitra Rishta, has written a cryptic social media post, asking people not to defame the departed.

The post comes a day after Rhea gave an extensive interview where she opened up about her late boyfriend Sushant and his alleged depression.

“People who are here can defend themselves and eventually the truth will prevail. But let’s not lose our dignity and defame the departed,” Mahesh Shetty wrote on his verified Instagram story and unverified Twitter account on Friday.

Commenting on his post, a user asked: “Why don’t you speak anything? You went there on 14th didn’t you? You saw Sushant, why do you not say? He was your brother you should defend him too. People who didn’t even know him personally are doing from 75 days. You don’t have any responsibility towards him? Shameful.”

READ:  Taapsee to start shooting for 'Rashmi Rocket' in November

Another user suggested: “Prime witness should better only speak to authorities. Good that he’s doing that! No need for any of his words to be twisted.”

A user expressed: “Do u think she cares about her dignity? Does she even know the meaning of dignity? 1 who took mission to kill an innocent boy in the name of love and forcefully drugged her cannot save her dignity now at all. Trust me she will going to be low and low with each truth exposure!!”

“Take care Mahesh. None of us believe what this girl is saying, we know well who and what our Gulshan was,” commented a fan of the late actor.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Saif Ali Khan: Have experienced politics, nepotism, favouritism
Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close