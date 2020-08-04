Sushant’s sister Shweta alerts about fake Twitter account in eldest sister Neetu’s name

Mumbai, Aug 4 : Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has alerted about a fake Twitter account using the name of their eldest sister Neetu Singh.

On Tuesday, Shweta took to her unverified Twitter account to warn netizens about a fake Twitter profile in the name of their eldest sister Neetu , who they call Rani di. Shweta also informed that Neetu is not on Twitter.

“Please, report this profile, my sister Neetu Singh is not on Twitter, first she was using my name and now she has changed the name to Neetu, her twitter handle Is @sistersusant, I can’t tag her because she has blocked me. I request everyone to report this fake profile,” tweeted Shweta along with a screenshot of the fake profile.

Shweta has also alerted about another fake Twitter profile using her name. In a separate tweet, she shared a screenshot of the fake profile and wrote: “Shweta Kriti Singh is a fake profile, please be aware. #fakeprofile.”

On Monday, Neetu aka Rani di wrote a letter remembering her late brother Sushant on Rakshabandhan. Sharing a screenshot of the letter on her verified Facebook account, Shweta wrote: “My Rani Di, we have always considered you our mother figure after Mumma. We love you so much! Happy Rakshabandhan my Rani Di…Bhai is always with us and we know it, we cannot deny his pulsating presence around us showering his love on us.”

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. His death is being investigated by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.